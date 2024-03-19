Metro Detroit weather: Chilly first day of spring with some stray morning snow showers

After having a stretch of weather that felt like spring, the actual season begins chilly.

As Tuesday gets started, wind chills are in the 20s. Temperatures will climb into the 40s, which is seasonal.

There's also a chance for scattered snow showers in the morning, but don't expect accumulation.

No warm trend is on the way, as temperatures stay in the 40s through the week. Another chance for snow arrives Friday,

Temperatures finally begin to rise Monday, when the high is forecasted to be in the 50s.