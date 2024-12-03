Metro Detroit weather: Cold and dry day ahead of mid-week snow

A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the 20s and feel like temperatures in the upper teens Tuesday.

Most of the day will be mainly dry with a partly cloudy sky and highs climbing to the mid 30s. Tonight's lows will fall to the lower to mid 20s.

The next quick system will hit Wednesday afternoon. A clipper system will sweep in around the evening drive, bringing steady snow showers and gusty winds through the evening. Winds will be gusting between 25-30 mph with snow showers around through the late evening. By Thursday morning, we could be feeling like the single digits!

Snow flurries will be around through the day on Thursday. By the end of the day snow accumulation looks minor with most between .50-1 inch of snow. Highs are looking much colder with spots in the upper 20s.

Friday will be dry and cold. This weekend will be another cold one but dry with highs climbing through the mid to upper 30s. By next week we could be talking 40s with a few rain chances to stat off the week!