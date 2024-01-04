Metro Detroit weather: Cold start with stray snow shower chances Thursday morning

A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the 20s and feel like temperatures in the mid-teens!

A stray snow shower possible this morning. Otherwise, expect to see a partly cloudy sky. A cold overnight with lows in the lower 20s.

Friday will be a quiet one with highs in the mid 30s with clouds increasing through the afternoon.

Next system arrives Saturday night and brings the chance of snow showers through the evening hours. Highs during the day will top out in the upper 30s. Scattered snow showers will continue through the day on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

Mid-week next week we have the potential for another winter system! This one could pack more of a punch. We could see some accumulating snow, wind and also some mixing as well. We'll have a better idea of tracking closer to Tuesday.