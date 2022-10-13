Metro Detroit weather: Cold weather to last through weekend and into next week

A cooler pattern is going to be with us right through the weekend and beyond.

There could be a few sprinkles early Saturday morning but football weather inside the Big House for the Michigan – Penn State game looks dry (but breezy).

An area of low pressure will rotate through Metro Detroit early next workweek with rain showers and even a few wet flakes. Yikes!

Day-by-day forecast:

Rest of Thursday evening/night… Brisk and cool with spotty showers ending this evening. Low 37

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool….. high 57

Saturday: Sun and clouds…. Perhaps a few early morning sprinkles. Breezy and cool…. High 56

Sunday: Partly cloudy… high 58

Monday: Cloudy and cool… occasional showers…. High 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers…. Perhaps a few wet flakes mixing in. high 47

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds… chilly high 49.