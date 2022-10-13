Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Cold weather to last through weekend and into next week

FOX 2 Detroit

No warmup in sight after temperatures dip

Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit weather forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A cooler pattern is going to be with us right through the weekend and beyond. 

There could be a few sprinkles early Saturday morning but football weather inside the Big House for the Michigan – Penn State game looks dry (but breezy).  

An area of low pressure will rotate through Metro Detroit early next workweek with rain showers and even a few wet flakes. Yikes!

Day-by-day forecast:

Rest of Thursday evening/night…  Brisk and cool with spotty showers ending this evening.  Low 37

Friday:  Partly sunny, breezy and cool….. high 57

Saturday:  Sun and clouds…. Perhaps a few early morning sprinkles.  Breezy and cool….  High 56

Sunday:  Partly cloudy… high 58

Monday:  Cloudy and cool… occasional showers…. High 49

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, a few showers…. Perhaps a few wet flakes mixing in.  high 47

Wednesday:  Decreasing clouds…  chilly   high 49.