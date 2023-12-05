Metro Detroit weather: Cold with scattered snow showers Tuesday

Plan for another cold day with light snow showers on tap.

Flurries are possible for the morning commute, but a better bet shows up mid-morning. The snow may have some rain mixed in.

Don't expect snow accumulation. The snow is melting and doesn't amount to much.

A little something may fall on the grass of your car.

We'll stay cold Wednesday but kick our temps up to wind down the week.

By Thursday, the week is finishing up with temperatures 5-10 degrees above average.