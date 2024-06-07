Metro Detroit weather: Cool day with highs struggling to reach 70

Metro Detroit is waking up to a cool feel similar to yesterday, but as the day progresses, you'll feel the difference.

Some sprinkles this morning will fade. Thursday's wind remains Friday as temperatures struggle to make it out of the 60s. A high of 69 is forecasted for most of the area.

Temperatures climb a few degrees for the weekend. Speaking of the weekend - there's a chance for rain showers Saturday night. Once those move out, we're looking at a dry stretch with highs in the low to mid-70s. Temps hang around there until late next week.