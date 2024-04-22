Metro Detroit weather: Cool start to the week, with a late week warmup on the horizon

There's a chill in the air this morning as temps trend toward freezing and the frost advisory runs until 8 a.m., but a warm afternoon awaits us.

A cold front moves in tomorrow, bringing showers with it. I'd say a decent amount of the day winds up dry, with showers both early and late. A rumble of thunder is possible.

Temps drop behind the front with highs on Wednesday only wind up around 50° and both Wednesday and Thursday morning we'll wind up with lows in the 30s and a freeze warning maybe needed Thursday morning. A late week warmup is set to follow. Highs on Friday wind up near 60° and the 70s are coming for the weekend.

Late week weather will be dry with the chance for showers on Saturday as the warmth builds back in.