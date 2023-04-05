Metro Detroit weather: Dry stretch coming after wet Wednesday

Rain is on the way out after a stormy Wednesday in Metro Detroit.

A strong cold front crosses the area Wednesday evening, leading to a long dry stretch in the forecast through the weekend and beyond.

It will be breezy and dry for the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day on Thursday. That same kind of weather sticks around for Easter Sunday.

Temps warm up nicely next week and hover around 70.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Wednesday evening/night: Cloudy & breezy with scattered showers ending early…. COOLER – LATE….. low near 40

Thursday: (Home Opener – Tigers)… Partly sunny, breezy and cooler…. High 54

Friday: Lots of sunshine…. Cool and Dry…… high 52

Saturday: Sun and clouds…. High 52

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant…. High near 60

Monday: Partly sunny… even MILDER….. high 67

Tuesday: Sun and clouds… high near 70