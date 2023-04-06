Metro Detroit weather: Dry stretch starts with cool temps before big warmup next week

A long dry stretch of weather is in our forecast right into next week.

It will remain on the cool side through Sunday morning, but we will see lots of sun for the weekend, including Easter Sunday. Low 50s will get us through the weekend.

Warmer temperatures are expected by the middle of next week. By mid-week, we'll hit 70, and the temperatures will climb even higher to round out the week.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Thursday evening / night….. Partly cloudy… breezy and COOL….. low 33

Friday: Lots of sunshine….. still cool…… high 51

Saturday: Sun and clouds….. QUIET!!!!! High 52

Easter Sunday: Plenty of sunshine….. pleasant afternoon……. High 58

Monday: Partly sunny…. MILDER high 63

Tuesday: Partly cloudy…. EVEN WARMER…. High near 70