Metro Detroit weather: Dry stretch starts with cool temps before big warmup next week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A long dry stretch of weather is in our forecast right into next week.
It will remain on the cool side through Sunday morning, but we will see lots of sun for the weekend, including Easter Sunday. Low 50s will get us through the weekend.
Warmer temperatures are expected by the middle of next week. By mid-week, we'll hit 70, and the temperatures will climb even higher to round out the week.
Daily forecast:
Rest of Thursday evening / night….. Partly cloudy… breezy and COOL….. low 33
Friday: Lots of sunshine….. still cool…… high 51
Saturday: Sun and clouds….. QUIET!!!!! High 52
Easter Sunday: Plenty of sunshine….. pleasant afternoon……. High 58
Monday: Partly sunny…. MILDER high 63
Tuesday: Partly cloudy…. EVEN WARMER…. High near 70