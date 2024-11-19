Metro Detroit weather: Mild, rainy day before temps drop

A couple of things to watch out for this week – rain and a cold front.

Tuesday we start off with rain. A warm front will lift north across the state.

Rain for your morning commute and throughout the day. Temperatures are reflective of the mild air. Highs will be near 60.

The second component involves a cold front sweeping through Wednesday night. This will drop temperatures at the surface and aloft, setting the stage for wet snowflakes to mix into Wednesday's rain late in the day.

Our readings will go from 54 for Wednesday's high temperature, to near freezing overnight, supportive of a rain snow changeover. This pattern will persist through Saturday with drier and milder temperatures by Monday.