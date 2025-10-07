Metro Detroit weather: Mild start, but temperatures drop as the day progresses

A mild start to your day with rain in the area.

Morning temperatures still holding on to yesterday's warmth. Averaging around 70 degrees. An approaching cold front is expected to change our wind direction from the southwest to the north. This will bring a temperature reversal. Instead of readings rising through the day, our temperatures will fall off as cooler air works in.

Rain this morning is confined to our north until after 10 a.m. Pockets of heavier rain moving into the city, extending downriver and east to Ontario, tapering off as we approach the Tigers first pitch at 4:08 p.m A few showers in the area, then mostly cloudy and cooler for the remainder of the day. First pitch temperature should be near 60 degrees.

What's next:

Cooler air in place Wednesday and Thursday with highs only reaching the low 60s, close to seasonal. Temperatures rebounding with highs near 70 in time for the weekend.