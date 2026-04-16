Metro Detroit weather: One more day of rain as Flood Watch remains in effect

The Brief Morning rain will be light before scattered storms this afternoon bring a bit heavier rain. Most areas are expected to see under an inch, but localized flooding is possible, especially near rising bodies of water. A cooldown is ahead after the rain finally fades.



One more day of rain as the flood watch lasts through tonight.

Morning rain stays mainly light with scattered storms this afternoon.

Rain totals for most wind up under an inch, though localized areas that see repeated storms will easily exceed an inch. Streams, creeks, and rivers continue to rise and the localized flooding risk continues.

Severe gusts are possible on an isolated basis this afternoon, though we're mostly looking at normal spring storms.

Highs will be in the low 70s before they start sliding down some.

Bad news

I know it feels like summer is here, but I assure you it is not.

A big cooldown is coming this weekend with subfreezing temps likely come Monday morning.