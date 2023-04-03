Metro Detroit weather: Pockets of heavy rain, some thunder Monday night

There will be occasional showers with some pockets of heavy rainfall and thunder for the rest of Monday evening in Metro Detroit

Areas north of I-69 will see heavier rain and are under a Flood Watch through Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, there is a chance for a stray shower Tuesday.

Wednesday is a windy and milder day with scattered strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses the area.

The rest of the forecast is QUIET from Thursday through Easter Sunday.

Daily Forecasts:

Rest of Monday evening/night: Occasional rain showers… some heavy… some rumble also possible…. Low 44

Tuesday: Cloudy…. Breezy…. Perhaps a stray shower…. High 53

Wednesday: Windy and milder with a few strong t-storms….. high 71

Thursday: (Tigers Home Opener)… Sun and clouds…. Breezy… high 53

Friday: Lots of sunshine….. high 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny…. High 57

Easter Sunday: Sun and clouds…. DRY & Milder….. high 65