Metro Detroit weather: Pockets of heavy rain, some thunder Monday night
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There will be occasional showers with some pockets of heavy rainfall and thunder for the rest of Monday evening in Metro Detroit
Areas north of I-69 will see heavier rain and are under a Flood Watch through Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, there is a chance for a stray shower Tuesday.
Wednesday is a windy and milder day with scattered strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses the area.
The rest of the forecast is QUIET from Thursday through Easter Sunday.
Daily Forecasts:
Rest of Monday evening/night: Occasional rain showers… some heavy… some rumble also possible…. Low 44
Tuesday: Cloudy…. Breezy…. Perhaps a stray shower…. High 53
Wednesday: Windy and milder with a few strong t-storms….. high 71
Thursday: (Tigers Home Opener)… Sun and clouds…. Breezy… high 53
Friday: Lots of sunshine….. high 53
Saturday: Mostly sunny…. High 57
Easter Sunday: Sun and clouds…. DRY & Milder….. high 65