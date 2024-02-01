Metro Detroit weather: Quiet start to the month with above-average temperatures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We'll kick off the new month on a quiet note. Some breaks in the clouds are possible, but mostly cloudy skies should win out.
A cold front drops in late, and we could squeeze out a bit of drizzle with it, but most of the day winds up dry.
Temps take a dip behind the front, with clouds to start your Friday that try to break late. Partly sunny skies will win out for the weekend.
February trends warm for a while. High temps are in the 40s more often than not through the next week.
Highs reamin above average for at least the next week.