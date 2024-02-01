Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Quiet start to the month with above-average temperatures

Warmer trend to start the month

February starts with above-average temperatures and no bitter cold in the forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We'll kick off the new month on a quiet note. Some breaks in the clouds are possible, but mostly cloudy skies should win out. 

A cold front drops in late, and we could squeeze out a bit of drizzle with it, but most of the day winds up dry. 

Temps take a dip behind the front, with clouds to start your Friday that try to break late. Partly sunny skies will win out for the weekend. 

February trends warm for a while. High temps are in the 40s more often than not through the next week.

Highs reamin above average for at least the next week.