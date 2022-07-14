Metro Detroit weather: Rain moves out, clearing way for a beautiful Thursday

Rain's outta here, and a beautiful day is coming! 50s and 60s to start with a bit of patchy fog that most don't encounter and sun that we all do.

Our gorgeous weather is courtesy of building high pressure that shifts east by the weekend. That will allow the chance for a shower or storms by Friday night, although I'll say that's a limited chance at the moment.

The weekend is coming into clearer focus, but questions remain regarding rain totals centered on Sunday. I'll say rain is a pretty good bet Sunday, but how much will fall and how long will it last? At this point, it's a bit fuzzy, but the potential for hefty rain totals does exist.

The heat is still set to build back a bit next week, with a couple of 90° days possible.