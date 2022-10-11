Metro Detroit weather: Rain Tuesday night before cold front drops temps heading into weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A cold front will cross the region Wednesday night, but before that happens, showers will come and go Tuesday night into Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Cooler air arrives Thursday and sticks around right through the weekend.
Day-by-day forecast:
Rest of Tuesday evening / night….. Thickening clouds, breezy and mild….. some showers later on…. Low 56
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild… occasional showers… High 71
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler…. Shower chance….. High 59
Friday: Sun and clouds….. chilly High 56
Saturday: Mostly cloudy…. High 59
Sunday: Partly cloudy…. High 58
Monday: Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance…. High near 50