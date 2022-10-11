Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Rain Tuesday night before cold front drops temps heading into weekend

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Showers arrive Tuesday into Wednesday before cold front

Rich Luterman has the full forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A cold front will cross the region Wednesday night, but before that happens, showers will come and go Tuesday night into Wednesday and Wednesday night.  

Cooler air arrives Thursday and sticks around right through the weekend.

Day-by-day forecast:

Rest of Tuesday evening / night….. Thickening clouds, breezy and mild….. some showers later on…. Low 56

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild… occasional showers… High 71

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy and cooler…. Shower chance….. High 59

Friday: Sun and clouds….. chilly High 56

Saturday: Mostly cloudy…. High 59

Sunday: Partly cloudy…. High 58

Monday: Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance…. High near 50