Metro Detroit weather: Scattered snow showers Monday ahead of another cold blast

The Brief Expect some scattered snow showers around Metro Detroit on Monday. After the snow, another blast of artic air arrives, prompting a Cold Weather Advisory overnight into Tuesday. Overnight wind chills could dip as low as -20 in some areas.



A Cold Weather Advisory goes into effect this evening at 7 p.m., extending until 10 a.m. Tuesday. The forecasted low overnight is 3 degrees, but it could feel as cold as -20, prompting the cold alert.

The Low pressure that brought accumulating snow in Detroit and surrounding areas yesterday has moved east prompting Winter Storm Warnings for New York and Boston. If you have travel plans involving stops or connections east, check with your airline for cancellations or delays.

In its wake, the storm brought measurable snow across the state. The heaviest accumulation was downriver in Monroe with 6.5". That's because the snow lifted from the south to the north. Snow started downriver and stayed there longer. By contrast, Romulus, where our official stats are taken, received 3.9".

A clipper system (area of Low pressure originating from Canada) will swing through the state tomorrow bringing another chance for snow.

Temperatures and wind chills remain in the deep freeze all week.