Metro Detroit weather: Severe thunderstorm warnings in Oakland County and Monroe County

Wednesday's going to be a steamy one with temps in the 90s and, as expected, just before 1 p.m., a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for almost half of the lower peninsula of Michigan.

Around 12:50 p.m., the National Weather Service issued the severe thunderstorm watch for almost all of eastern Michigan, including Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, and Monroe Counties.

A little before 2:30, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Oakland, Lapeer, and Genesee County. These storms are tracking to the northeast and are expected to develop into larger and stronger storms.

Around 2:55, another severe thunderstorm warning was issued, this time in Monroe County, southwestern Wayne County, and southeastern Lenawee County.

This was expected as southeast Michigan was under a slight risk of thunderstorms - that's a 2 on a 5-point scale.

The biggest concern is destructive winds with the tornado threat low, but not zero.

The timing of this storm is looking to be between 3 and 6 p.m., with scattered showers over Metro Detroit around 4.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

These storms are brought in by a "cold front", which doesn't actually mean we'll cool down. Thursday's high is expected to be a "chilly" 89, just 2 degrees lower than Wednesday.

Our weekend picture, as one can imagine, remains a bit fuzzy at this point, with the greatest chance for a storm looking like Sunday.