Metro Detroit weather: Some rain showers today, chance for snowflakes overnight

Plan on more clouds and showers today, though I'd say, like yesterday, a decent chunk of the day winds up dry.

Some wet flakes may mix in, with more snow showers tonight that won't amount to much, but a fresh coating on the grass in some of our northern communities isn't out of the question.

The Tigers home opener will be cold with the off chance for a spotty shower as low pressure moves out, but isn't completely finished with us until the weekend.

Conditions improve as high pressure builds in for the weekend.

Eclipse day clouds on Monday are still in question! I'm optimistic (foolishly?) we can squeeze out partly sunny skies, but time will tell. Temps head up next week!