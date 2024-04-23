Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Some rain today before temperatures drop

Published  April 23, 2024 6:26am EDT
Cold ease before temperatures dip

Temperatures are up but a cold front that is coming will drop them. Alan Longstreet has your full weather forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We'll bring back the clouds and add in some rain to today's forecast. 

Scattered showers bubble up as the morning commute rolls on, but a better bet for some showers emerges by afternoon. 

A rumble of thunder is possible as the cold front approaches and our temps drop in a big way tomorrow with highs near 50° (plus a breeze!) and our bounceback begins Thursday afternoon. 

But first it will be a cold Thursday morning. Lows bottom out below freezing. 

We'll go warmer this weekend, but rain comes with it. 