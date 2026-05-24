Metro Detroit weather: Storms possible Sunday afternoon before a sunny Memorial Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sunday of Memorial Day weekend starts dry, but there is a chance of storms this afternoon, according to FOX 2 Meteorologist Lori Pinson.
The storms are not expected to be severe, though the chance for rain increases after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Most of Sunday will be cloudy with a high near 70 degrees.
Memorial Day is expected to be dry and mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees.
The warmer weather sticks around into next week too.
The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 2 meteorologist and National Weather Service.