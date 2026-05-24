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Metro Detroit weather: Storms possible Sunday afternoon before a sunny Memorial Day

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 24, 2026 10:36 AM EDT
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit
Storms Possible Today

Storms Possible Today

Your Sunday starts out dry with the threat of storms by afternoon. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sunday of Memorial Day weekend starts dry, but there is a chance of storms this afternoon, according to FOX 2 Meteorologist Lori Pinson.

The storms are not expected to be severe, though the chance for rain increases after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Most of Sunday will be cloudy with a high near 70 degrees.

Memorial Day is expected to be dry and mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees.

The warmer weather sticks around into next week too. 

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 2 meteorologist and National Weather Service. 

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