Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures climb toward 50 to end week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our thaw has arrived and it will continue right into next week.
There is a good chance for some wet weather Friday and Saturday, but no all-day soakers are in the forecast.
Down the road, next Tuesday we could possibly reach 60 degrees – whoop whoop.
Daily forecast
Rest of Wednesday evening/night….. Partly cloudy, NOT AS COLD…. Low 35
Thursday: Cloudy, breezy and milder…. Perhaps an afternoon sprinkle…. High 47
Friday: Cloudy…. Occasional rain showers…. High 49
Saturday: (New Year’s Eve): Cloudy…. Occasional rain showers…. High 45
Sunday: (Mew Year’s Day): Cloudy…. High 44
Monday: Cloudy (again)… high 46
Tuesday: Cloudy and MILD…. Rain showers…. High 58
Stay dry!