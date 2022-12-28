Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures climb toward 50 to end week

Our thaw has arrived and it will continue right into next week.

There is a good chance for some wet weather Friday and Saturday, but no all-day soakers are in the forecast.

Down the road, next Tuesday we could possibly reach 60 degrees – whoop whoop.

Daily forecast

Rest of Wednesday evening/night….. Partly cloudy, NOT AS COLD…. Low 35

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy and milder…. Perhaps an afternoon sprinkle…. High 47

Friday: Cloudy…. Occasional rain showers…. High 49

Saturday: (New Year’s Eve): Cloudy…. Occasional rain showers…. High 45

Sunday: (Mew Year’s Day): Cloudy…. High 44

Monday: Cloudy (again)… high 46

Tuesday: Cloudy and MILD…. Rain showers…. High 58

Stay dry!