Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures climb toward 50 to end week

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Mild stretch arrives in Metro Detroit

A mild stretch brings warmer temperatures and some rain to end the year. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit weather forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our thaw has arrived and it will continue right into next week.  

There is a good chance for some wet weather Friday and Saturday, but no all-day soakers are in the forecast.  

Down the road, next Tuesday we could possibly reach 60 degrees – whoop whoop.

Daily forecast

Rest of Wednesday evening/night….. Partly cloudy, NOT AS COLD…. Low 35

Thursday:  Cloudy, breezy and milder…. Perhaps an afternoon sprinkle…. High 47

Friday:  Cloudy…. Occasional rain showers…. High 49

Saturday:  (New Year’s Eve):   Cloudy…. Occasional rain showers…. High 45

Sunday:  (Mew Year’s Day):  Cloudy…. High 44

Monday:  Cloudy (again)… high 46

Tuesday:  Cloudy and MILD…. Rain showers…. High 58

Stay dry!