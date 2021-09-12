Metro Detroit Weather: Warm Sunday, chance of rain and storms north

Sunday got off to a beautiful start but you'll need to keep your eyes on the FOX 2 Weather app as that could all change after 4 p.m. Sunday as tempers get into the mid and upper 80s.

Moderate rain and storms with gusty winds and hail are possible north of Detroit between the M-59 & I-69 corridor around dinner time. This could impact people in Auburn Hills, Rochester Hills, from Macomb and Algonac to Port Huron, Imlay City, and Lapeer. n certain thunderstorms that develop, wind gusts could bring down a few tree limbs, and should those limbs fall on to power lines, power issues could be a problem.

The good news is that the tornado risk is minimal.

FOX 2 offers a mobile app dedicated to weather with an improved experience for all users.

The FOX 2 Weather app is available for free to all iPhone, iPad and Android users.

Total rainfall for these storms is expected to be around a quarter of an inch to half an inch. The big threat is the winds which could get up to 60 MPH with large hail possible as weel.

With warmer than average temperatures and a bit of humidity in the air, the conditions could be ripe for thunderstorms.

If you are heading out to the Detroit Tigers or Detroit Lions game in downtown Detroit, we should keep things dry; however, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring not only a water bottle, but also an umbrella if you plan on staying in downtown after the game is over.

Once we get through Sunday, the rest of the week looks pretty great with 70s in our forecast on Monday with a few more rain chances through midweek.