Metro Detroit weather: Wet start to the day with potentially strong thunderstorms later

Wet weather dominates the morning commute, with storms lurking later.

Let's get more specific: rain will wind down around 9 a.m. with spotty showers possible midday, followed by our window for storms from 5-9 p.m.

Meantime, the wind will be noticeable, gusting up to 30/35 mph. Any storms that form are capable of bringing even stronger winds with them. We're under a marginal and slight risk which equates to a 1 and 2 on a 5-point scale.

A cooler feel emerges tomorrow with no big warmup on the way.

Easter Sunday is looking dry!