Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Wet start to the day with potentially strong thunderstorms later

By
Published  March 26, 2024 6:26am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Wet Tuesday with chance for strong storms

Tuesday starts wet before a break in the rain. However, the wet weather returns later when thunderstorms move into the area.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wet weather dominates the morning commute, with storms lurking later.

Let's get more specific: rain will wind down around 9 a.m. with spotty showers possible midday, followed by our window for storms from 5-9 p.m. 

Meantime, the wind will be noticeable, gusting up to 30/35 mph. Any storms that form are capable of bringing even stronger winds with them. We're under a marginal and slight risk which equates to a 1 and 2 on a 5-point scale. 

A cooler feel emerges tomorrow with no big warmup on the way. 

Easter Sunday is looking dry! 