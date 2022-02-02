Michigan Winter Storm Warning: Live video of snow moving into Metro Detroit

The winter storm is here. The one we've been preparing and expecting all week is arriving in Metro Detroit and, while it did start a few hours later than expected, we're still likely to see between 6 and 13 inches of snow.

Tuesday's warmth - we hit 46 degrees - held on longer and kept temperatures above freezing. So when the moisture started to move in and was falling it came in the form of rain. We were expecting the snow to start around 3 or 4 a.m. But in reality, it was closer to 10 a.m. before it switched over.

Now though, buckle up. Once the snow starts, it'll keep coming all day and snow totaling between 7 and 10 inches of snow for Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston County. Wayne County, the southern half of Washtenaw, and Monroe Counties are all going to be closer to 8 to 12 inches of snow.

Timeline: How much snow to expect and when

FOX 2's Rich Luterman, Derek Kevra, and Michael Estime are going to be covering the snow all day long. We'll be sharing your content - use #MichiganSnow to get your photos and videos on TV - and we'll also be monitoring the snowstorm as it pushes into the area. To see the photos we've already received and to submit your own, scroll down.

