Mostly cloudy and breezy Thursday with a high of 60

The rest of Wednesday night will be cloudy and cool with perhaps a few sprinkles in spots. We'll also fall to a low of 47 degrees.

On Thursday, it'll be mostly cloudy and breezy at times with a high near 60 degrees.

By Friday, more clouds, a bit breezy and cool with periods of rain and a high 58 degrees.

On Saturday, cloudy with the chance of a passing shower and a high of 56.

On Halloween Sunday, it'll be partly cloudy and dry with a high of 59.

Then to kick off the next week, sun and clouds will welcome us with temperatures a bit cooler, reaching a high of 53.

