Partly cloudy, dry election day in southeast Michigan; showers expected Wednesday

Hello gang, expect a dry election day in southeast Michigan. A few more showers return to the region Wednesday with our next area of low pressure.

Temperatures will trend cooler heading into the Veterans Day weekend.

For the rest of Monday evening/night, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy at times, with lows reaching 46 degrees.

Tuesday (Election day): Partly cloudy, slightly cooler with a high of 51.

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers and a high near 50.

Thursday: Sun and clouds with a high of 54.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 50.

Saturday (Veterans Day): Sun and clouds. Cooler with a high of 47.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 46.

Enjoy,

-Luterman