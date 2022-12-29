Say goodbye to the snow with incoming warm-up heading toward 60 degrees next week

Get ready for a big time winter warmup leading us right into New Years Eve and Day!

Stating with today, temperatures on your Thursday will climb all the way to 48 degrees with a steady south wind of 10-20 mph. These warm temps will continue to melt all the remaining snow, so bye bye to this year's white Christmas.

Tonight, some patchy fog is possible despite the winds remaining nearly 10 mph.

The warm air will be moist and thus, we'll watch for that fog. It'll take us into the late morning hours of Friday, as some light rain showers move in. Friday temperatures will be nearly 50 with rain on and off for most of the day.

New Year's Eve will continue to be wet, as showers sticks around but so does the warmer air. It won't be quite as high as Friday's 50, but will bring the lower and middle 40s.

Next week we'll make a run at 60! Could be record-breaking temperatures by Tuesday. Stay tuned!