A number of tornado warnings have been issued, then canceled throughout Thursday evening as a band of strong storms move through the region.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for Macomb and St. Clair counties until 11:15 p.m.

After several inches of rain got dumped on parts of Metro Detroit, spotty showers and the chance for severe storms are expected.

More than 100,000 DTE Energy customers are without power from the storms. CLICK HERE to see the DTE outage map.

The National Weather Service extended a severe thunderstorm watch for all of southern Michigan until 1 a.m. early Friday morning.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, and Oakland until 1 a.m.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency due to the flooding across the state.

An enhanced risk of thunderstorms is now in effect for all of Southeast Michigan, which could spell trouble for areas that are already dealing with flooding, including western Wayne County and along the I-275 corridor.

The window for the worst of the rain is between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., the National Weather Service announced.

What drove earlier severe weather

The system that pushed into Michigan Wednesday initially missed Detroit and the surrounding communities. Instead, the worst struck Windsor in Canada before heading south into Lake Erie and northern Ohio.

Then, in an atypical move the weather patterns began to drift east to west. As it did, the system found more moisture and heat and began dropping more rain over the region. Another reason for the direction of the weather was because systems typically like to find the path of least resistance.

It's over Michigan the most recent system cut a path along a larger weather pattern in the atmosphere. Spots like Monroe County got hit the worst with the village of Carleton recording more than six inches of rain. Most months don't record that much rainfall.

For residents north of Detroit, a combination of lightning and thunder lit up the midnight sky.

Heat Advisories in Metro Detroit

The NWS has declared a Heat Advisory for communities south of I-69, stretching from Kalamazoo and Lansing to Detroit. Temperatures are expected to peak in the low 90s around midday Thursday. Forecasters also predict a heat index of 100 degrees for some communities.

Residents can thank both high temperatures and humidity for why it will feel like it's in the triple digits.

An Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect for southern Michigan and northern Ohio.

With the start of high school football Thursday, it'll be key that athletes are drinking enough water.

Thursday thunderstorms and flooding

Weather patterns will remain fluid throughout the day with spotty showers appearing during the afternoon. Metro Detroit can expect storms to pick up in some areas around 4-5 p.m.

The weather service is warning of hazards ranging from thunderstorms, damaging wind, large hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Wind speeds up to 75 mph are possible as it means the potential for downed trees and subsequent power outages. It also means more sloshing of standing waters that haven't saturated the ground, which will add to runoff.

The runoff could exasperate localized flooding for areas where the water has no where to go. Flooding potential in urban centers include: Ann Arbor, Livonia, Southfield, Taylor, Novi, Romulus, Monroe, Ypsilanti, Hartland, Flat Rock, Howell, Saline, Brighton, Milford, Milan, Dexter, Dundee, Fowerville, Pinckney, and Carleton.

For those traveling in vehicles, don't try driving through standing water. Many motorists already discovered an hours-long wait for a tow truck after getting caught in flooding on I-275, in Canton, Plymouth and other western Wayne County areas.

Rain could potentially continue falling into Friday.