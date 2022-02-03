Southeast Michigan temperatures return with single-digit wind chills

Preliminary snow totals from yesterday are coming in around 4 to 8 inches.

We won't see too much more today as we're sitting on the northern fringe of the second surge of snow.

While a dusting is possible anywhere, the best opportunity for another 1 3 inches will remain across our southern communities nearer to the Michigan-Ohio state line.

Temperatures turn colder with single digit wind chill today.

No big systems are showing up on the horizon as quiet weather wins out through the weekend and much of next week.

I did want to say, although our temperatures are coming down and we will be cold through the weekend, our average high temperature today is up from 32 degrees to 33 degrees! For those thinking spring, we've crossed a mental milestone and check out how our average temperatures rise through the rest of February.

Now, average isn't reality, and it looks like cold air will stick for at least the next week or two, but it's a nice reminder that spring is coming!

Eventually....