Our beautiful weather keeps on coming!

Any clouds hanging on early will quickly fade, offering up mostly sunny skies today.

A Northeast breeze will keep things a touch cooler off of Lake Huron.

That wind direction comes courtesy of high pressure that builds in and sticks through Thursday bringing a ton of sun and warming temperatures.

Rain potential ramps back up Friday through the weekend, although the details are quite fuzzy this far out.

Don't cancel any outdoor plans yet as plenty of dry time in between the wet stuff looks likely.