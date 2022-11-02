Unseasonably warm temperatures the rest of the week with highs of 60s and 70s

Our warm stretch of weather continues, but changes this morning will be felt.

Patchy fog this morning isn't terribly dense and while that might fluctuate a bit this morning, it shouldn't in a big way. Plan for mostly sunny skies and a warm afternoon.

We're in the 60s and 70s for the foreseeable future.

Today's record-high temperature is 75 degrees, so we're not breaking many (if any) daily records during this stretch, but it is quite exceptional.

Looking back over the last 28 years we haven't had the first week of November feature high temperatures exclusively in the 60s and 70s.

And last year we only had 1!

Patchy fog is possible tonight and may be dense in spots, but no other weather concerns are in mind for the week.

We'll see some rain for the weekend.

The best chance is Saturday night, but it's possible the showers get started early late in the afternoon or evening.