Expand / Collapse search

Warm week in Southeast Michigan peaks Thursday with 81 degrees expected

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Unusually warm stretch continues - for now

Rich Luterman has the forecast, and says next week our regularly scheduled April weather returns.

(FOX 2) - The splendor of our week continues.

The wind will come down a bit today, but I'll still call it breezy. 

We'll wind up around 80 degrees this afternoon which won't be a record, but will be far above our April averages.

While today's temperature profile will be a uniform one across the region, the wind will relax and allow a lake influence to develop, keeping things a touch cooler by the big lakes Friday afternoon.

Our pattern will begin to break down over the weekend, with a shower possible, but not likely Saturday.

Rain is much more likely Sunday as the front slides through and leads to a big cooldown by Monday. 

Showers accompany the change up, with some wet flakes possibly mixing in.