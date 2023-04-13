Warm week in Southeast Michigan peaks Thursday with 81 degrees expected

The splendor of our week continues.

The wind will come down a bit today, but I'll still call it breezy.

We'll wind up around 80 degrees this afternoon which won't be a record, but will be far above our April averages.

While today's temperature profile will be a uniform one across the region, the wind will relax and allow a lake influence to develop, keeping things a touch cooler by the big lakes Friday afternoon.

Our pattern will begin to break down over the weekend, with a shower possible, but not likely Saturday.

Rain is much more likely Sunday as the front slides through and leads to a big cooldown by Monday.

Showers accompany the change up, with some wet flakes possibly mixing in.