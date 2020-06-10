Weather warnings expire, but wind gusts and more power outages expected

Southeast Michigan and a large portion of the state were under the risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening but storms rolled through missing some key areas but featured some downpours and high winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for southeastern Michigan according to the National Weather Service. FOX 2's Rich Luterman says that strong wind gusts are expected to linger into tonight with some up to 50 miles per hour and possibly more power outages as a result.

RELATED: Tracking DTE outages and Consumers Energy outages

Our main threats will be damaging winds (over 60 mph) and an isolated tornado but torrential rain, vivid cloud-to-ground lightning, and hail will also be an issue.

Numerous strong to severe thunderstorms rolled through as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move north through the Midwest.

If you looked up at the clouds earlier in the day, they were racing by. That means meaning there were some very fast-moving winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere and any thunderstorm that taps into those winds this afternoon can bring that wind down to the ground causing wind damage.

Temperatures quickly jumped into the mid-to-upper 80s before the storms with a mix of clouds and sunshine which helped to fuel the storms.

Thunderstorms moved in from the southwest and headed toward the northeast. Our highest chance for a tornado to develop was when these thunderstorms first start to form; however, a few spin-ups are possible after they band together.

Our greatest chance for damaging winds is after the storms merge into a line. Though some isolated street flooding is possible, given how fast the storms will move, we’re not anticipating much in the way of flooding.

