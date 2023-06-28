WIldfire smoke has continued to dominate the forecast and the skies over Michigan this week for the second time this year. With some of the worst air quality in the world, even walking outside has become a hazard for some who struggle breathing.

Wednesday weather was expected to end in the "Very Unhealthy" category for air quality. An alert remains in effect through Thursday.

Luckily, conditions are about to improve. By Wednesday afternoon, the haze that obscured the Detroit landscape had started to clear.

If predictions stand, it'll continue to thin Thursday afternoon and be mostly out of the atmosphere by Friday morning.

The radar shows smoke vacating the skies by midnight Thursday going into Friday.

However, more severe weather is expected to follow with spotty showers turning to potential thunderstorms as the weekend nears.

Forecast

Thursday: Temperatures turn up to 84 degrees with some smoke and haze and partly sunny skies. Chance of rain returns by the evening.

Friday: Warmth and humidity kicks in with spotty thunderstorms and a high of 87 degrees.

Weekend: Expect occasional thunderstorms amid warm and muggy conditions and highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Rain chances will continue into next week.

Fourth of July: If everything works out, temperatures will by hot, the sun will be out, and the air will be clear during the July 4 holiday