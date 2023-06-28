Michigan Air Quality Alert extended through Thursday due to wildfire smoke

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Michigan through Thursday due to wildfire smoke coming from Canada.

Detroit's air quality has been ranked as being some of the worst in the world Wednesday. The area has shifted between the second and third spot on the list of cities with the worst air quality for much of the day.

During this time, people are advised to limit their time outside, especially if they have a health condition, such as asthma, that could be aggravated by the smoke in the air.

Safety tips:

During unhealthy for sensitive groups (AQI orange) to unhealthy for everyone air quality events (AQI red), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises the following:

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children, and teens it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard. ‘

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

During very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone air quality (purple to maroon Air Quality Index levels), MDHHS advises the following for everyone: