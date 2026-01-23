Wind chills as low as -25 in Southeast Michigan prompt Cold Weather Advisory to start weekend

The Brief Wind chills as low as -25 are in the forecast from Friday into Saturday. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday. These temperatures are cold enough to lead to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.



The cold is here! Wind chills drop 15 to 25 below zero early today and stay there through Saturday morning.

LIST: Detroit warming centers

That’s cold enough for frostbite on exposed skin in under 30 minutes, which is why we have a Cold Weather Advisory in place. That advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday for Southeast Michigan.

VIEW: Friday school closures

A few snow showers could flare up at times and leave a quick coating in spots, but coverage looks lower than yesterday.

For the latest forecast, live radar, and more, download the FOX 2 Weather app.

Weekend snow in Metro Detroit

A much better chance for snow shows up Sunday as that massive system brings crippling weather across a big swath of the country. For us, a glancing blow is in play.

First call snowfall: 3–6", with the highest totals south and lower amounts north.

Two big factors still in play: snow ratios (how much snow we can wring out of the moisture) and the exact track of the low. So yes, totals can shift. But it’s a good bet Sunday brings impactful snow.

Cold remains firmly in place

We go less cold next week, but it still ain’t warm.