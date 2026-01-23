Expand / Collapse search

Wind chills as low as -25 in Southeast Michigan prompt Cold Weather Advisory to start weekend

By
Published  January 23, 2026 6:34am EST
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Frigid Friday starts a bitter weekend

Frigid Friday starts a bitter weekend

Friday will include bitter wind chills that persist headed into the weekend.

The Brief

    • Wind chills as low as -25 are in the forecast from Friday into Saturday.
    • A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.
    • These temperatures are cold enough to lead to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The cold is here! Wind chills drop 15 to 25 below zero early today and stay there through Saturday morning. 

LIST: Detroit warming centers

That’s cold enough for frostbite on exposed skin in under 30 minutes, which is why we have a Cold Weather Advisory in place. That advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday for Southeast Michigan.

VIEW: Friday school closures

A few snow showers could flare up at times and leave a quick coating in spots, but coverage looks lower than yesterday.

For the latest forecast, live radar, and more, download the FOX 2 Weather app.

Weekend snow in Metro Detroit

A much better chance for snow shows up Sunday as that massive system brings crippling weather across a big swath of the country. For us, a glancing blow is in play. 

First call snowfall: 3–6", with the highest totals south and lower amounts north. 

Two big factors still in play: snow ratios (how much snow we can wring out of the moisture) and the exact track of the low. So yes, totals can shift. But it’s a good bet Sunday brings impactful snow.

Cold remains firmly in place

We go less cold next week, but it still ain’t warm. 

Weather ForecastWinter WeatherInstastories