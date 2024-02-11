Valentine's Day cocktails with Chef Bobby and Tom Lauzon

Highclere Watermelon Mojito

Ingredients:

50ml Highclere Castle Gin

4 watermelon chunks

1 lime

15ml Triple Sec

5 mint leaves

Ice

Soda Water

Directions: In a shaker, muddle the watermelon chunks until turned into juice, remove any seeds then add the juice of 1 lime. Add the mint and gently muddle the mixture (don't overdo it as the mint can release bitter oils). To the muddled mixture, add Highclere Castle Gin, Triple Sec, and ice. Shake well until chilled and then fine strain, top up with soda water and serve. Garnish with mint and watermelon

balls on a pick.