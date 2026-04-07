Recipe: Pepper sauce for chicken wings

Chef Ali and Chef Trini from Ali's Korner Takeout share how to make their signature pepper sauce for chicken wings.

Pepper sauce recipe

12 Scotch Bonnet

Peppers

9 cloves garlic

½ lime juice

9 cilantro leaves (Cilantro is also known as recao, Chinese parsley, and Mexican parsley)

¾ tsp black pepper

¾ tsp salt

½ tsp mustard

1 cup white vinegar

1 carrot

Instructions:

1. Put on gloves, then wash the peppers, remove the stems, and roughly chop them.

2. Wash and then roughly chop the cilantro (traditionally, Caribbean recipes use chadon beni), along with the carrot (peeled) and garlic.

3. For a milder sauce, remove the seeds from the peppers.

4. Add all the ingredients to a blender.

5. Blend until smooth.

6. Transfer the sauce to a clean, airtight glass jar.

7. Store in the refrigerator.