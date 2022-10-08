1 arrested following investigation into alleged sex trafficking at Southfield motel

Michigan State Police arrested a Detroit man involved in at least one alleged case of sex trafficking after being contacted about a missing 21-year-old by authorities in Lapeer.

Both police and the family of a missing woman said they had located multiple commercial ads for sex with the 21-year-old through postings in the Oakland County area.

Detectives eventually made contact with the missing woman at the Marvin Gardens Inn in Southfield. They later determined she had been forced into the trafficking by a man she met through social media.

The victim told police the suspect would sit in a car in a parking lot near her room while she met with clients. He also had control over her phone.

After investigating, detectives identified the suspect as a 33-year-old resident of Detroit. Two other girls were also located at the hotel. Detectives interviewed them, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

A traffic stop was later conducted and members took the suspect into custody without incident.

A search warrant was later executed at the suspect's home. Multiple items of evidence were seized.

A report will be sent to the Oakland County prosecutor's office for review.

If you are victim of human trafficking or believe you have information about trafficking you can contact 1 (888) 373-7888 SMS: 233733 (Text "HELP" or "INFO"). Find more info here.