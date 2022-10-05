Road rage incident on I-94 escalates after suspect pulls gun on pursuing driver

A case of road rage turned violent when a driver involved in a hit-and-run pursued the fleeing suspect who pulled a gun out and fired a shot at the victim's car.

The dangerous driving happened on I-94 heading westbound at the I-75 ramp in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night when the dispatch center got a call about a hit-and-run crash.

According to police, the victim's car had been struck in the rear end and suffered minor damage.

The at-fault driver instead fled the scene and the victim gave chase.

Police say he was eventually able to catch up and took a photo of the license plate. Then he pulled alongside the at-fault driver and yelled at him to pull over.

The suspect instead pulled out a gun and fired once, striking the front passenger side door. He continued fleeing after that.

No one was injured in the incident and further investigation is ongoing.