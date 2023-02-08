1 dead after 6 vehicle chain-reaction crash on US-10 near I-75

A 39-year-old man died in a chain-reaction crash Wednesday morning near Bay City.

Michigan State Police said a Saginaw man was driving a Dodge Dakota west on US-10 when he lost control on the I-75 overpass in Monitor Township around 6:40 a.m. and hit the guardrail. The driver of a Dodge Ram then hit the Dakota, followed by a Hummer, and a Volvo. Two other drivers also crashed while trying to avoid the other crashes, making for a total of six vehicles involved.

The driver of the Dakota was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.