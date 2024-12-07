1 dead after crash on Lodge Freeway involving bus

A 58-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning in a fiery wrong-way crash on the Lodge Freeway near Log Cabin Avenue.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center began receiving multiple 911 calls around 4:40 a.m. reporting a pickup truck driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the Lodge.

Metro South troopers attempted to locate the vehicle but were notified that the Ram pickup truck had collided head-on with a DDOT bus. The impact caused the pickup to burst into flames. Troopers were unable to rescue the pickup driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released, as family members have not been notified.The DDOT bus driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

"At this time, it hasn’t been determined where the wrong-way driver entered the freeway and why they were traveling in the wrong direction," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw.Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.