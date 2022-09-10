1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon.
Police say two vehicles fired shots at each other. Both victims were shot multiple times, one of them fatally.
Investigators processed a scene on Joy Road near Trinity and Spinoza near Tireman.
No further information was released. The investigation is ongoing.
