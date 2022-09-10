1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon.

Police say two vehicles fired shots at each other. Both victims were shot multiple times, one of them fatally.

Investigators processed a scene on Joy Road near Trinity and Spinoza near Tireman.

No further information was released. The investigation is ongoing.

