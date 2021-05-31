1 dead after freeway shooting on I-75 in Detroit

A 22-year-old man died Sunday night after he was shot while driving on I-75 in Detroit, police said.

Police said the victim was on southbound I-75 near Mack Avenue when someone driving a white SUV shot out the sunroof of the victim's car before fleeing at about 9:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the shooting was not random.

Police are also investigating another Detroit freeway shooting that happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the I-96 express lanes near Greenfield Road in Detroit.

The victim told police he was in the middle lane when someone pulled up next to him in the right lane and shot at his vehicle. The victim claimed that he didn't do anything to cause the shooting, police said.

Police said there was a bullet hole in the victim's vehicle but no shell casings were found.