1 dead after triple shooting on Detroit's west side

One person was killed and two others hurt in a shooting late Monday in Detroit.

Three men were shot at a house in the 15700 block of St Marys Street just after 11:30 p.m. Police said an argument led to the shooting.

One of the surviving victims is in critical condition, while the other is listed as stable.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody.