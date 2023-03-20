2 workers shot while removing items from Detroit house during eviction

Two people were shot during an eviction cleanout Monday on Detroit's west side.

Police said the workers were in the 14800 block of Lesure with a bailiff from 35th District Court. The workers were outside when someone drove by and shot them around 9:55 a.m. The bailiff was not hit.

Both workers are listed as stable at a hospital.

