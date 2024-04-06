1 dead another injured after motorcycle crash in Ann Arbor

One person was killed, and another was injured after a motorcycle crash in Ann Arbor on Friday.

AAPD officers responded to the area of Packard Rd. and Fernwood Ave. at 5:18 pm for a report of a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.

Police say two motorcyclists were traveling westbound on Packard when they collided with the pickup truck and trailer, which was turning left from eastbound Packard onto Fernwood Ave.

As a result of the collision, one of the motorcyclists, a 27-year-old Ann Arbor male, suffered severe injuries and was transported to Trinity Health, where he was pronounced deceased. The second motorcyclist, a 21-year-old Ann Arbor male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UM Hospital. The pickup truck driver, a 46-year-old Ann Arbor male, was uninjured.

At this time, speed is believed to have contributed to the crash, police said

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the AAPD tip line at 734.794.6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.

READ MORE: Customer shoots Chipotle worker over guacamole dispute in Southfield