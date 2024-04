A Chipotle employee in Southfield was shot in the leg by a customer Friday night, police sources told FOX 2. The shooting stemmed from an argument over guacamole.

The incident took place at a Chipotle on Evergreen Road near Civic Center Drive.

The suspect is in custody, sources said.

No other details were provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.