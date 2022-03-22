1 Hamtramck house destroyed, 2 others damaged after wind spreads fire

Several families are displaced after a house fire that spread Tuesday in Hamtramck.

The fire started at a home on Prescott Street and spread to houses on both sides.

"We’ve had 4 or 5 at a time – it’s the nature of the beast. Hamtramck is an older community, and the houses are built in close," said Capt. Matthew Wyszczelski, with the Hamtramck fire department. "We just have to be extremely aggressive and get water on the fire as fast as possible."

Whipping winds spread the fire to the other houses that are only about 6-8 feet away from the burning home.

The house where the fire started was destroyed, while one of the other houses was seriously damaged. The third house was damaged, but is salvageable. No people or pets were hurt in the fires.

The Red Cross will be helping the families impacted.

"We just offer our condolences on the loss of their possessions in the homes, and we do what we can to help get them situated and get them help as fast as you can," Wyszczelski said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.